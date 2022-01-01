Go
Toast

Heritage Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

33445 Station Street

Avg 4.8 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Frozen Latte$4.75
Double shot espresso and milk blended with ice
*lactose free, contains dairy*
Pour Over 12OZ$4.00
Snickerdoodle Latte
local Phillips White Chocolae sauce, house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup, your choice of milk and espresso, topped with cinnamon.
Latte$4.00
Double shot espresso with steamed milk
*2 shots in 20 oz*
Iced Mocha$4.25
Double shot espresso with Hartzler chocolate milk or Philips Mocha sauce and choice of milk over ice
Drip Coffee$2.50
Iced Latte$4.00
Double shot espresso with milk over ice
Mocha$4.25
Double shot espresso with Hartzler chocolate milk or Phillips Mocha sauce and choice of milk
*2 shots in 20 oz*
Scone
Gourmet Toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

33445 Station Street

Solon OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yours Truly Solon Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site private event catering and delivery service are also available.

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

56 Kitchen - Solon

No reviews yet

Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!

Elle Restaurant + Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston