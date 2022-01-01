Go
Toast

Heritage Family Pantry

Come in and enjoy! great american and some great mexican food big portions, and homemade breads.

2601 Carson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own$14.97
Made with four eggs, served with cheddar cheese inside and out. Fresh salsa upon request. Select any three of the following ingredients.
Pancake Combo$13.11
3 homemade buttermilk pancakes, served with 3 eggs and your choice of either 3 bacon strips, 2 sausages or 1 ham steak.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$13.90
Homemade cinnamon roll French toast, served with 3 eggs and your choice of either 3 bacon strips, 2 sausages or 1 ham steak.
Brunch Burrito$13.90
A large flour tortilla filled with sausage, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomatoes, onions and refried beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce.
L.A. Marathon$16.57
Three eggs cooked to your choice, two French toast triangles, 2 pancakes, bacon ham steak, sausage and seasoned home fries. (no substitutions)
Bacon and eggs$13.36
Three bacon strips, served with three eggs cooked your choice, served with a side and toast.
Skillet Breakfast$14.97
Starts with 3 scrambled eggs, with a combination with any three ingredients, served over seasoned home fries, topped with cheddar cheese.
BLT$12.83
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
French Toast Combo$13.36
4 French toast triangles, served with 3 eggs and your choice of either 3 bacon strips, 2 sausages or 1 ham steak.
Coffee$3.49
See full menu

Location

2601 Carson Street

Lakewood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O’Connors Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy a bite and a drink at your local Pub!

Georgia's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Pita Pitaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston