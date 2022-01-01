Go
Heritage of Sherborn

HERITAGE OF SHERBORN FEATURES FARM-INSPIRED CUISINE OFFERING SEASONAL MENUS OF FRESH, LOCAL INGREDIENTS SHOWCASING THE RICH FLAVORS OF NEW ENGLAND.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

33 North Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
HOS mozzarella, basil and cherry tomato confit
Cobb Salad$15.00
lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, HOS bacon, hard cooked eggs, grilled red onion, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken$25.00
mashed potatoes, spiced squash rings
Chopped$13.00
gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, radish, cucumber, lemon tarragon vinaigrette
La Morra Meatballs$13.00
proscuitto, mushrooms & fontina
Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Old Bay Aioli - Side$8.00
SHEPHARDS PIE
Burger$18.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato jam, crispy onions and side of fries
Caesar Salad$12.00
little gem lettuce, croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

33 North Main Street

Sherborn MA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

