Heritage Wine and Provisions
Our wine and provisions store is the perfect solution for wine, craft beer, spirits, food, coffee and brownies. Let us help you choose from our well-curated wine selection. Craving a quick espresso or other coffee drink? Stop in and say hello.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
33A N Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
33A N Main St
Sherborn MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heritage of Sherborn
HERITAGE OF SHERBORN FEATURES FARM-INSPIRED CUISINE OFFERING SEASONAL MENUS OF FRESH, LOCAL INGREDIENTS SHOWCASING THE RICH FLAVORS OF NEW ENGLAND.
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
Experience the tastes of India
Giovanni's Home of Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Buttercup
Local Farm-To-Table restaurant located in downtown Natick.