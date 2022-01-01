Go
Heritage Wine and Provisions

Our wine and provisions store is the perfect solution for wine, craft beer, spirits, food, coffee and brownies. Let us help you choose from our well-curated wine selection. Craving a quick espresso or other coffee drink? Stop in and say hello.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

33A N Main St • $$

Avg 5

Popular Items

Roth Cabernet Sauvignon$28.00
William Fevre Chablis$32.00
Combining lovely fruitiness with an attractive freshness and characteristic minerality. Domaine William Fèvre’s vineyards sit on Kimmeridgian subsoil and enjoy ideal exposures for the production of a very fine wine.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet

Location

33A N Main St

Sherborn MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
