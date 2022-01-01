Go
Heritage on Main Street

Downtown Waynesboro's favorite dining establishment welcomes you to enjoy amazing food and an amazing time in our beautifully decorated space!

309 W Main Street

Popular Items

Steak Pita$13.00
Seasoned Tenderloin, Tsatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta, roasted red peppers & mushrooms
Strawberry & Pecan$13.50
Chicken breast, Spinach, strawberries, oranges. Pecans, pistachios, apples. Fired Pita Chips, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Feta, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Steak Gnocchi$19.00
Potato gnocchi, tenderloin, mushrooms, onions, peppers, gorogonzola, blush sauce
Basic City Burger$13.00
Broiche Bun, Ground Angus Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions
Club Sandwich$12.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, & swiss on 3 slices of sourdough
Cordon Bleu$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Canadian ham, grilled onions, melted swiss, arugula, roasted Tomatoes and topped with honey dijon
The John Wayne$12.00
Brioche Bun, Ground Beef Patty, BBQ, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion Straws
BLT Sandwich$8.00
Thick cut bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, lettuce and Duke's mayo makes this southern classic amazing!
Classic Lamb Pita$13.00
Marinated lamb, tatziki, lettuce, tomato, feta, red onions
Cheesecake$8.00
Location

309 W Main Street

Waynesboro VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:16 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:16 pm
The Green Leaf Grill

Welcome to The Green Leaf Grill. We are a eclectic restaurant that has a emphasis in cajun cuisine. Open since 2011 Chef Chris Hollinger has been cooking up his favorite dishes for you to enjoy. We use high quality ingredients that are locally sourced when possible. We look forward to creating a amazing dining experience with our service and ambiance.

The River Burger Bar

Waynesboro's newest hotspot with delicious burgers, a full bar and great atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour Monday through Thursday, 3:30-5:30. Open every day except Wednesdays.

Plaza Antigua

Come in and enjoy!

