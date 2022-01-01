Go
Heritage Pizza & Taproom

Crowlers To Go, Pints to Stay, Pizza All Day!
We're a nostalgic American pizza parlor that specializes in old-school thin crust pizza and craft beer. We proudly source the best ingredients for our food, feature community breweries on our 40 taps and support local schools and charities.

3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jack's Cheesy Bread$8.00
Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Bone In Baked Buffalo Wings$14.00
Celery, Summer Camp Ranch
Goat & Fig$13.00
crispy pancetta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried fig, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil
Bee's Knees$12.00
spicy red sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, TX honey
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Pretzel Dough, Sea Salt, Belgium Cheddar
BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza with up to 5 toppings
All American$13.00
red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, fontina, mozzarella
Smokey PIe$13.00
sweet TX BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar
Finest Margherita$14.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
Boss Hogg$13.00
spicy red sauce, ciao pepperoni, sliced pepperoni, genoa salami, bacon, fontina, smoked sea salt, oregano
Location

3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600

THE COLONY TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
