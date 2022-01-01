Go
Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd

Popular Items

Honey Butter Yeast Roll$1.00
Pulled Pork
Baked Mac & Cheese$4.00
(vegetarian)
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Pullman Bun
Beef Brisket
Collard Greens$4.00
Contains meat
Green Chili Pintos$4.00
Contains meat
Pork Spare Ribs
Location

5800 York Rd

Baltimore MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
