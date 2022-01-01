Go
Toast

Heritage Tavern

farm-to-table

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

131 E. Mifflin St. • $$$

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)

Popular Items

House Cut Fries$9.00
chili aioli and ketchup
Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs$17.00
1/2 dozen assorted deviled eggs. Beet pickled egg, bacon & soy egg & classic deviled egg.
"Old-Fashioned" Ham Sandwich$17.00
aged gruyere, stone ground mustard, chili aioli, pickled red onion, basil, brioche bun
Crispy Pork & Beef Meatballs$10.00
Grits and Maple Gravy
Heritage Pork Schnitzel$32.00
bacon braised red cabbage, sour cream spaetzle, sauce Robert, pickled aronia berries
Heritage Burger$18.00
8oz grass-fed beef patty, gruyere, onion bacon jam, bibb lettuce, black pepper-chives aioli, brioche bun
Sour Cream Spaetzle (v)$9.00
Market Green Salad (v, gf)$10.00
lemon-olive oil vinaigrette, parmesan
fingerling chips
(v, gf)
Steak frites$38.00
top sirloin, garlic sabayon, au poivre
Bacon Braised Red Cabbage (gf)$10.00
(gf)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

131 E. Mifflin St.

Madison WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Graze Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lively gastropub plating farm-to-table comfort fare in a modern glass venue with Capitol views.

Hone LLC

No reviews yet

Join us 4pm to 10pm , Thursday thru Monday
Limited Menu Online
For in-house reservations or any questions email: host@honeplated.com

Sardine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

L'Etoile Restaurant

No reviews yet

Upscale farm-to-table spot serving French-inspired American fare, wine & cocktails in an airy venue.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston