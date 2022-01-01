Go
Toast

Heritage

Family owned & operated award winning restaurant in the fan! Seasonal menu with local produce, craft cocktails & beers, thoughtfully chosen wines. Drop in or make a reservation.
All are welcome!
Drinks . Dining . Hospitality

1627 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Broccoli
Fear of the Dark$13.00
bourbon, spiced stout syrup, orange liqueur, black walnut bitters
Warming, Spiced, Boozy
For fans of: Old Fashioneds, Campfires
Candy Bar$8.00
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
Chicken Liver Mousse
Croquettes
Gem Lettuce Wedge$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
Tuna
Pimento Cheese$6.00
Fancy Crackers
Fried Broccoli$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
See full menu

Location

1627 West Main Street

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Camel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy live music every night and a full restaurant with 28 beers on tap! We are employee owned and operated and Richmond's destination for musicians new and old!

Goatocado Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foo Dog

No reviews yet

Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!

Postbellum

No reviews yet

Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021.
Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston