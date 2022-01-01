Go
HERITAGE Fit Meals

Come in and enjoy!

7486 US-259

Popular Items

Taco Beef$9.99
Taco Ground Beef, Fiesta Veggies, Choice of Carb
BBQ Chicken$8.99
Shredded BBQ Chicken, Fiesta Veggies, Choice of Carb
Creole Chicken$8.99
Shredded Creole Chicken, Catalina Veggies, Choice of Carb
Korean Beef$9.99
Korean Ground Beef, Stir Fry Veggies, Choice of Carb
Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Spring Veggies, Choice of Carb
Blackened White Fish$9.99
Blackened White Fish, Fiesta Veggies, Choice of Carb
Chimichurri Shrimp$9.99
Chimichurri Shrimp, Catalina Veggies, Choice of Carb
Spicy Italian Turkey$9.99
Spicy Italian Ground Turkey, Catalina Veggies, Choice of Carb
Brazilian Turkey$9.99
Brazilian Ground Turkey, Stir Fry Veggies, Choice of Carb
Honey Sriracha Chicken$8.99
Shredded Sriracha Chicken, Fiesta Veggies, Choice of Carb
Location

7486 US-259

Longview TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
