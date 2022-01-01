Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

Go
Zero waste. Small plates. cooking over live fire. Beer and wine. Wine based cocktails. Sustainable meat and seafood.

2032 E 7th St.

Fried Duck$16.00
Chicken$15.00
Roasted Pasture bird chicken, pickled carrot, radish, cilantro, fermented pepper aioli, ciabatta
Smoked Brisket$17.00
smoked prime brisket, fermented pickles, coleslaw, green-garlic aioli, country loaf
Lunchbox$25.00
Sandwich choice, side choice, sweet or drink
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
grilled broccolini, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, fresnos, rye bread
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Free Range Eggs, crispy chicken skins, house made hot sauce
Pork Belly$16.00
Smoked Heritage Pork Belly, momotardo tomato pepper jelly, lettuce hearts, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, country loaf
Potato Salad$8.00
Farm potatoes, bacon lardon, Humboldt Fog, dijon, celery, farm herbs
Roasted Beets$8.00
Roasted Farm Beets, pomegranate, grapes, goat cheese
Location

2032 E 7th St.

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
