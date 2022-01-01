Go
The Heritage Table

Texas ingredients. Authentic inspiration.
Exceptional dining in the heart of Historic Downtown Frisco.

7110 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1155 reviews)

Popular Items

SHRIMP & SAUSAGE PO BOY$15.00
Beer-battered Pacific Blue Shrimp, house-made roasted garlic-aleppo sausage, smoked red pepper remoulade, lettuce, red onion, lemon butter, House Roll.
CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH$14.00
Braised Wagyu chuck cheesesteak with pepperjack cheese sauce, homemade giardenera on a freshly baked Italian roll
THE APORKALYPSE$13.00
House-cured ham & bacon, pecan-smoked pork butt, cabbage slaw, homemade
pickles, barbecue dijon, house-baked roll.
Elvis Banana Pudding$6.00
Our Elvis banana pudding features a nutter butter and pecan smoked bacon crust, with traditional pastry cream, sliced fresh bananas, fresh whipped cream and chopped honey roasted peanuts.
Diet Coke$1.50
Zapp's Original$1.50
Zapp's Jalapeno Habanero$1.50
KLOBASNEK$3.00
Klobasa sausage and cheese filled milk and honey roll. This is a three bite treat... get a few!
BOLOGNA SANDWICH$12.00
House-made Wagyu Beef bologna made from A-Bar-N Brisket, pimiento cheese queso, bourbon-brown sugar bacon marmalade, sweet pickled peppers, House Mustard, House Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

7110 Main Street

Frisco TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
