Hermanito

Inspired by memory, shaped by place. 
(Bar) Hermanito is a bar-forward, neighborhood Mexican restaurant in the heart of Sawtelle.
Simple, fresh food built around housemade Sonoran style tortillas.
New and classic Mexican cocktails with subtle nods to the neighborhood's Japanese heritage.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2024 Sawtelle Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)

Popular Items

BAO BUN$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
MACHACA TACO 3 Pack$18.00
SHREDDED CHUCK ROLL | SALSA VERDE | PICKLED PEARL ONION | CILANTRO
BAJA FISH TACO 3 Pack$18.00
fried breaded fish | cabbage slaw | chipotle aioli | pico de gallo
NACHOS$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
AVOCADO FRIES$12.00
panko togarashi | chipotle aioli sauce
GUACAMOLE$16.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2024 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
