Hermann's Restaurant

Hermann's Restaurant & Wine Market, located in downtown Cadillac, MI. Hermann's Restaurant serves a variety of authentic European dishes and homemade desserts. You will enjoy our cozy atmosphere and newly renovated facility.

214 N Mitchell St • $$

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp$14.00
Crsipy rice paper wrapped shrimp with thai chili sauce
Fettuccine Morello$23.00
A local favorite. Tender sautéed button, shiitake, and morel mushrooms with house made alfredo sauce, and served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Comes with side salad.
NY Strip 12oz$30.00
Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.
Keylime Pie$7.00
Apple Walnut$14.00
Sautéed apple slices, roasted walnuts, sun-dried, cranberries, and crisp beets. Served with warm apple vinaigrette with a parmesan cheese crisp.
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
House made Alfredo Sauce served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Add Chicken for 6, Shrimp or Steak for 8
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

214 N Mitchell St

Cadillac MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

