Hermans at The Haus

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

208 York Road

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

German Weiner$9.00
Hickory Smoked Beef, Veal and Pork, served with Sauerkraut and Haus Mustard on Martin's Potato Roll with a side of Sweet Onion Pickles
Haus Burger$15.00
Haus Sauce, Curry Ketchup, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, choice of Cheese, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries
Tshirt$25.00
Handcut Fries$6.00
Served with Curry Ketchup
Curry Ketchup$0.50
Bierwurst$9.00
80% Beef, 20% Pork, Garlic, and Black Pepper, served with Sauerkraut and Haus Mustard on Martin's Potato Roll with a side of Sweet Onion Pickles
Jagerschnitzel Sandwich$17.00
Mushroom and Bacon Gravy, Swiss, Haus Sauce, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries
Kaesespaetzle$14.00
Hausmade spaetzle, covered in Beer Cheese, and topped with Caramelized Onions
Coke, can$2.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

208 York Road, Jenkintown PA 19046

