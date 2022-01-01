Hermiston restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hermiston's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Hermiston restaurants

La Laguna image

 

La Laguna

285 e main st, Hermiston

Avg 4.7 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Gobernador$4.25
Shrimp tacos with cheese and our special chipotle sauce
Laguna Tacos$2.50
Laguna Tacos Asada "Steak"
Cali Roll$10.00
Choice of Meat: Chicken, Shrimp, or Asada (All Rolls come with a Side of Surimi and our Cole Salad)
More about La Laguna
Sorbenots Coffee image

 

Sorbenots Coffee

1379 N 1st Street, Hermiston

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Shortcake Jet Tea
24oz Infused Red Bull$4.70
Iced Flavored Tea
More about Sorbenots Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas

780 S HWY 395, Hermiston

No reviews yet
More about Tacos Y Mas
