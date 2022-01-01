Hermosa Beach American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Hermosa Beach

MOSA image

 

MOSA

190 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cioppino$36.00
Spicy tomato broth, lobster, snow crab, clams, mussels, bay scallops, shrimp, sweet onion, herbs and grilled sourdough.
Chinese Chicken Salad$17.00
Hamachi, krab mix, cucumber, avocado, serrano peppers, Sriracha, fried onion, green onion and soy emulsion sauce.
Chophouse Burger$17.00
Brisket, chucke and short proprietary blend, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, aged welsh cheddar, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, nueske backn, Iceberg, toasted bricoeh and kennebee fries.
Rabano image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rabano

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame Wontons$8.00
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
VIP Poke$14.00
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi.
Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)
Kabobs Mediterraneo$13.00
Free-range chicken, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, tomato, red onion, house citrus dressing (GF)
Calories: 310-640 (dependent on base)
Good Stuff Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Restaurant

1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (3595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexican Protein$14.00
calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g
3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.
Breakfast Wrap$11.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
California Quesadilla$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit
