Hermosa Beach American restaurants you'll love

MOSA
190 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Cioppino
|$36.00
Spicy tomato broth, lobster, snow crab, clams, mussels, bay scallops, shrimp, sweet onion, herbs and grilled sourdough.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Hamachi, krab mix, cucumber, avocado, serrano peppers, Sriracha, fried onion, green onion and soy emulsion sauce.
|Chophouse Burger
|$17.00
Brisket, chucke and short proprietary blend, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, aged welsh cheddar, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, nueske backn, Iceberg, toasted bricoeh and kennebee fries.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rabano
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Edamame Wontons
|$8.00
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
|VIP Poke
|$14.00
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi.
Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)
|Kabobs Mediterraneo
|$13.00
Free-range chicken, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, tomato, red onion, house citrus dressing (GF)
Calories: 310-640 (dependent on base)
BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Restaurant
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Mexican Protein
|$14.00
calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g
3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$11.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
|California Quesadilla
|$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit