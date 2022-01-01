Chicken sandwiches in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Gum Tree Cafe - 238 Pier Ave.
238 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach
|Free Range Chicken Pesto sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled Free Range chicken breast, Chevre goat cheese, oven roasted tomato, with house organic walnut arugula pesto spread served on rustic Buckwheat. Served panini style.
** pesto contains tree nuts
The Greenspot
36 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach
|Grilled Mary's Organic Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Burrata,
pimento spread tomatoes, arugula, grilled onions,
served on ciabatta