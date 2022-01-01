Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach restaurants
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Gum Tree Cafe image

 

Gum Tree Cafe - 238 Pier Ave.

238 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Free Range Chicken Pesto sandwich$13.95
Grilled Free Range chicken breast, Chevre goat cheese, oven roasted tomato, with house organic walnut arugula pesto spread served on rustic Buckwheat. Served panini style.
** pesto contains tree nuts
**pesto contains tree nuts
More about Gum Tree Cafe - 238 Pier Ave.
Banner pic

 

The Greenspot

36 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Mary's Organic Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Burrata,
pimento spread tomatoes, arugula, grilled onions,
served on ciabatta
More about The Greenspot
Main pic

 

Silvio's Brazilian BBQ - 20 Pier Avenue

20 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Served on a char-grilled brioche. Seasonal greens, tomato, Ipanema aioli.
More about Silvio's Brazilian BBQ - 20 Pier Avenue

