Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Hermosa Beach

Go
Hermosa Beach restaurants
Toast

Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Source Café - Hermosa Beach

509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Kale, avocado, parmesan, caesar dressing. Served with mixed greens. GF
More about The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach

1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (3595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ole' Chicken Wrap$13.25
tender seasoned chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, chopped jalapeños, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and mixed cheese wrapped in a grilled crispy flour tortilla
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Hermosa Beach

Curry

Tuna Salad

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Mussels

Cappuccino

Ceviche

Sliders

Map

More near Hermosa Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston