Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Hermosa Beach
/
Hermosa Beach
/
Chocolate Cake
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Zane's Restaurant
1150 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.5
(4638 reviews)
6 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
$10.00
More about Zane's Restaurant
Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
101 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fondant Cake
$4.95
More about Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Hermosa Beach
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
French Fries
Edamame
Burritos
Salmon
Avocado Rolls
Miso Soup
More near Hermosa Beach to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston