Cobb salad in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad
Gum Tree Cafe - 238 Pier Ave.
238 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach
|Organic Kale Cobb Salad
|$15.95
An every person salad! Organic kale, crispy bacon, all natural turkey, boiled organic egg, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, with our house Cobb salad dressing.
BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$14.25
turkey, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, fresh broccoli, tomato, roasted corn & chopped lettuce tossed with Italian vinaigrette