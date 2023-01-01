Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Filet mignon in
Hermosa Beach
/
Hermosa Beach
/
Filet Mignon
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve filet mignon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
1150 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.5
(4638 reviews)
Filet Mignon
$42.00
More about Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
Bottle Inn Hermosa
26 22nd St, Hermosa Beach
No reviews yet
Kids Filet Mignon
$22.00
4 oz with parmesan potatoes & baby carrots
More about Bottle Inn Hermosa
