Kale salad in Hermosa Beach
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Caramelized garbanzo and onion, roasted fennel, roasted baby tomato, marcona almond, garlic, lemon, xvoo, salt
GF / V / P
Rabano - Hermosa Beach
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach
|Kale Berry Salad
|$14.00
baby kale, baby spinach, fresh strawberry, gala apple,caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, shaved red onions, red and yellow beets, pomegranate-fennel vinaigrette.
Calories: 740 (incl. dressing)