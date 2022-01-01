Paninis in Hermosa Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Source Café - Hermosa Beach

509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Pier Panini$15.00
Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens
Turkey Panini$16.00
Roasted turkey, fontina cheese, tomato, avocado, spinach, vegan garlic aioli, whole grain bread. Served with mixed greens.
Tuna Panini$16.00
Tuna basil salad, fontina cheese, onion confit, dandelion greens and basil aioli on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Banner pic

 

Gitana Cafe - 2600 Hermosa Avenue

2600 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$10.95
