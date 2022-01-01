Paninis in Hermosa Beach
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
|Pier Panini
|$15.00
Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens
|Turkey Panini
|$16.00
Roasted turkey, fontina cheese, tomato, avocado, spinach, vegan garlic aioli, whole grain bread. Served with mixed greens.
|Tuna Panini
|$16.00
Tuna basil salad, fontina cheese, onion confit, dandelion greens and basil aioli on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.