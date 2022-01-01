Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Hermosa Beach

Go
Hermosa Beach restaurants
Toast

Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve philly rolls

Item pic

 

Japonica

1314 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Roll$12.99
scottish salmon, kanikama, cream cheese, avocado
More about Japonica
Rok Sushi Kitchen image

 

Rok Sushi Kitchen

1200 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$18.50
More about Rok Sushi Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Hermosa Beach

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Salmon Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Soft Shell Crabs

Lobsters

Salmon

Map

More near Hermosa Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston