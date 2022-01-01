Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Hermosa Beach
/
Hermosa Beach
/
Scallops
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Zane's Restaurant
1150 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.5
(4638 reviews)
Seared Scallops
$35.00
More about Zane's Restaurant
Rok Sushi Kitchen
1200 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach
No reviews yet
Spicy Scallop Roll
$9.25
More about Rok Sushi Kitchen
