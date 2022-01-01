Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Hermosa Beach

Go
Hermosa Beach restaurants
Toast

Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Japonica

1314 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$10.99
fried soft shell crab, side of yuzu ponzu
More about Japonica
Rok Sushi Kitchen image

 

Rok Sushi Kitchen

1200 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$21.00
More about Rok Sushi Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Hermosa Beach

Fajitas

Muffins

Edamame

Salmon

Quesadillas

Salmon Rolls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Hermosa Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston