Herndon restaurants you'll love
Herndon's top cuisines
Must-try Herndon restaurants
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
CHICKEN
Tatva Indian Cuisine
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon
|Popular items
|Idli (3)
|$3.99
“Made with lentils known as Urad dal and rice semolina served along with chutneys and sambar”
|Mysore Bonda
|$7.99
“Mangalore style crispy dumplings made with flour, yoghurt, coconut & house spices served along with chutneys”
|Medhu Vada(3)
|$5.99
“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with chutneys and sambar”
More about A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
FRENCH FRIES
A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
645 Elden St, Herndon
|Popular items
|IDLI
|$7.99
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
|IDLI VADAI
|$8.49
2 pcs Idli & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
|SOUTH INDIAN THALI
|$14.95
Steamed Rice, Sambar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kaara Kozhambu, Chapati, Kurma, Yoghurt, Appalam, Pickle & Sweet
More about United Kitchens Group
United Kitchens Group
3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon
|Popular items
|Street Cart Biryani
|$12.98
basmati rice / choice of protein / choice of biryani masala / side of raita & chutney
|Tandoori Momos
|$9.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / chutney
|Roasted Garlic Saag Meal (Spinach)
|$13.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka + choice of 3 sides
More about TEZ Indian American Grill
TEZ Indian American Grill
13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon
|Popular items
|Chatpata Paneer
|$11.99
Paneer cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Leavened Indian bread with garlic pieces
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
Leavened Indian bread
More about Stone's Cove Kitbar
Stone's Cove Kitbar
2403 Centreville Rd, Herndon
|Popular items
|Prime Beef* Burger
|$14.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, cove’s sauce & kit-tots.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
|Cheese Burger
|$8.00
More about Aslin Beer Company
Aslin Beer Company
767 Elden Street, Herndon
|Popular items
|Alexandria
|$30.00
LIMIT 3 PER PERSON
NO PROXY: ID must match name on order
Barrel-Aged Stout conditioned on Peanut Butter, Vanilla & Banana
14.5% ABV
$30//bottle
|Luling
|$28.00
LIMIT 3 PER PERSON
NO PROXY: ID must match name on order
Bourbon and coffee aromas with a smooth mouthfeel. This stout has present bourbon barrel notes on the front end. It has flavors of dark chocolate, coconut, and coffee, and the vanilla adds a sweet, creamy undertone.
11% ABV
$28//Bottle
|Nuances of Meaning • IPA •
|$13.00
Solely dry-hopped with Citra & Mosaic, & we're getting deliciously dank aromas from this one. Nuances has a smooth mouthfeel with flavors of citrusy clementine & sweet bramble berry followed with notes of pine.
• 6.0%
More about Alo Vietnam
Alo Vietnam
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
|Popular items
|P5. ALO VN PHO
|$12.95
Combo Beef with Rice Noodles in Beef Broth
|R3. FRIED RICE
|$12.95
Contain Egg & Scallion
|A3. SUMMER ROLLS (2)
|$5.95
Your choice of Shrimp, OR Grilled Pork, OR Chicken, OR Beef, OR Fried Tofu
More about P J Mulligans
P J Mulligans
2310 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
More about Capital Cuisine
Capital Cuisine
205 Van Buren Street, Herndon
More about Sweet Leaf Commissary Kitchen
Sweet Leaf Commissary Kitchen
336 Elden St, Herndon