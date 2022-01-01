Herndon restaurants you'll love

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Herndon

Herndon's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Indian
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Herndon restaurants

Tatva Indian Cuisine image

CHICKEN

Tatva Indian Cuisine

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Idli (3)$3.99
“Made with lentils known as Urad dal and rice semolina served along with chutneys and sambar”
Mysore Bonda$7.99
“Mangalore style crispy dumplings made with flour, yoghurt, coconut & house spices served along with chutneys”
Medhu Vada(3)$5.99
“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with chutneys and sambar”
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia image

FRENCH FRIES

A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia

645 Elden St, Herndon

Avg 4.1 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
IDLI$7.99
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
IDLI VADAI$8.49
2 pcs Idli & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
SOUTH INDIAN THALI$14.95
Steamed Rice, Sambar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kaara Kozhambu, Chapati, Kurma, Yoghurt, Appalam, Pickle & Sweet
More about A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
United Kitchens Group image

 

United Kitchens Group

3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Cart Biryani$12.98
basmati rice / choice of protein / choice of biryani masala / side of raita & chutney
Tandoori Momos$9.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / chutney
Roasted Garlic Saag Meal (Spinach)$13.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka + choice of 3 sides
More about United Kitchens Group
TEZ Indian American Grill image

 

TEZ Indian American Grill

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chatpata Paneer$11.99
Paneer cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce
Garlic Naan$3.99
Leavened Indian bread with garlic pieces
Butter Naan$2.99
Leavened Indian bread
More about TEZ Indian American Grill
Stone's Cove Kitbar image

 

Stone's Cove Kitbar

2403 Centreville Rd, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Beef* Burger$14.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, cove’s sauce & kit-tots.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Cheese Burger$8.00
More about Stone's Cove Kitbar
Aslin Beer Company image

 

Aslin Beer Company

767 Elden Street, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alexandria$30.00
LIMIT 3 PER PERSON
NO PROXY: ID must match name on order
Barrel-Aged Stout conditioned on Peanut Butter, Vanilla & Banana
14.5% ABV
$30//bottle
Luling$28.00
LIMIT 3 PER PERSON
NO PROXY: ID must match name on order
Bourbon and coffee aromas with a smooth mouthfeel. This stout has present bourbon barrel notes on the front end. It has flavors of dark chocolate, coconut, and coffee, and the vanilla adds a sweet, creamy undertone.
11% ABV
$28//Bottle
Nuances of Meaning • IPA •$13.00
Solely dry-hopped with Citra & Mosaic, & we're getting deliciously dank aromas from this one. Nuances has a smooth mouthfeel with flavors of citrusy clementine & sweet bramble berry followed with notes of pine.
• 6.0%
More about Aslin Beer Company
Alo Vietnam image

 

Alo Vietnam

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
P5. ALO VN PHO$12.95
Combo Beef with Rice Noodles in Beef Broth
R3. FRIED RICE$12.95
Contain Egg & Scallion
A3. SUMMER ROLLS (2)$5.95
Your choice of Shrimp, OR Grilled Pork, OR Chicken, OR Beef, OR Fried Tofu
More about Alo Vietnam
P J Mulligans image

 

P J Mulligans

2310 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.00
More about P J Mulligans
Restaurant banner

 

Capital Cuisine

205 Van Buren Street, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Capital Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Leaf Commissary Kitchen

336 Elden St, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sweet Leaf Commissary Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Herndon

Biryani

Garlic Naan

Vada

Chicken Biryani

Fried Rice

Curry

Naan

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston