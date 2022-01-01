Herndon bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Herndon
More about United Kitchens Group
United Kitchens Group
3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon
|Popular items
|Street Cart Biryani
|$12.98
basmati rice / choice of protein / choice of biryani masala / side of raita & chutney
|Tandoori Momos
|$9.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / chutney
|Roasted Garlic Saag Meal (Spinach)
|$13.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka + choice of 3 sides
More about Alo Vietnam
Alo Vietnam
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
|Popular items
|P5. ALO VN PHO
|$12.95
Combo Beef with Rice Noodles in Beef Broth
|R3. FRIED RICE
|$12.95
Contain Egg & Scallion
|A3. SUMMER ROLLS (2)
|$5.95
Your choice of Shrimp, OR Grilled Pork, OR Chicken, OR Beef, OR Fried Tofu