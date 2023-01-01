Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Herndon
/
Herndon
/
Baklava
Herndon restaurants that serve baklava
Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
2531 John Milton Drive, Herndon
No reviews yet
Baklava
$3.50
More about Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
Kabobi By The Helmand - Dulles Station Blvd
2321A Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon
No reviews yet
Baklava
$6.95
House made middle eastern pastry with honey and walnuts
More about Kabobi By The Helmand - Dulles Station Blvd
