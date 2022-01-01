Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Herndon
/
Herndon
/
Cake
Herndon restaurants that serve cake
Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano
728 Pine St, Herndon
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate Mouse Cake
$10.00
More about Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
No reviews yet
Creme Brulee Cheese Cake
$5.95
Cheese Cake
$5.45
3 Layer Cake
$5.45
More about Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon
Dosa
Garlic Naan
Vada
Roti
Curry
Kulcha
Chutney
Tandoori Chicken
More near Herndon to explore
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Ashburn
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1407 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(197 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston