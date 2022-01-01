Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Herndon

Herndon restaurants
Herndon restaurants that serve cannolis

Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive

2531 John Milton Drive, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Cannoli$4.99
More about Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano

728 Pine St, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$10.00
More about Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano

