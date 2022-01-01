Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve cupcakes

Consumer pic

 

Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive

2531 John Milton Drive, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cioccolate Suprema Cupcakes$4.99
More about Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
Item pic

 

Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd

2403 Centreville Rd, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatloaf Cupcakes*$14.00
Three garlic & herb meatloaf cupcakes with tomato brown sugar glaze, green onions & horseradish mashed potatoes.
Meatloaf Cupcakes*$14.70
Three garlic & herb meatloaf cupcakes with tomato brown sugar glaze, green onions & horseradish mashed potatoes.
More about Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Samosa Chaat

Noodle Soup

Fried Rice

Curry

Chapati

Chicken Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (600 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston