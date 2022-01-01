Fried rice in Herndon

Herndon restaurants that serve fried rice

TEZ Indian American Grill image

 

TEZ Indian American Grill

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$10.99
Chinese stir-fried rice and vegetables
More about TEZ Indian American Grill
R3. FRIED RICE image

 

Alo Vietnam

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
R3. FRIED RICE$12.95
Contain Egg & Scallion
More about Alo Vietnam

