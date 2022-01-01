Fried rice in
Herndon
/
Herndon
/
Fried Rice
Herndon restaurants that serve fried rice
TEZ Indian American Grill
13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon
Avg 3.5
(5 reviews)
Fried Rice
$10.99
Chinese stir-fried rice and vegetables
More about TEZ Indian American Grill
Alo Vietnam
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
No reviews yet
R3. FRIED RICE
$12.95
Contain Egg & Scallion
More about Alo Vietnam
