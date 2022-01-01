Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Tatva Indian Cuisine image

CHICKEN

Tatva Indian Cuisine

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gobi Manchurian$11.99
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
TEZ Indian American Grill image

 

TEZ Indian Grill

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Deep fried and batter covered cauliflower with sauce
More about TEZ Indian Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Fried Rice

Biryani

Samosa

Chili

Chapati

Chicken Biryani

Tandoori Chicken

Roti

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston