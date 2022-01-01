Grilled chicken in Herndon
Herndon restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
|V1- BANH MI GRILLED CHICKEN
|$7.95
Kabobi By The Helmand - Dulles Station Blvd
2321A Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon
|Chicken & Lamb Kabob Mix Grill
|$28.95
Get one skewer of Chicken & your choice of either A Lamb or A Beef Tenderloins skewer, served with pallow rice and your choice of a vegetable side
|Chicken & Beef Kofta Kabob Mix Grill
|$26.95
One Skewer of Chicken Kabob and one screwed of Ground beef kabob, served with Pallow rice, and vegetable side of your choice.