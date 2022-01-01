Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Herndon

Herndon restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

V1- BANH MI GRILLED CHICKEN$7.95
Kabobi By The Helmand - Dulles Station Blvd

2321A Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon

Chicken & Lamb Kabob Mix Grill$28.95
Get one skewer of Chicken & your choice of either A Lamb or A Beef Tenderloins skewer, served with pallow rice and your choice of a vegetable side
Chicken & Beef Kofta Kabob Mix Grill$26.95
One Skewer of Chicken Kabob and one screwed of Ground beef kabob, served with Pallow rice, and vegetable side of your choice.
