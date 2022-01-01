Kulcha in Herndon
Tatva Indian Cuisine
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon
|Kulcha
|$3.49
More about A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
645 Elden St, Herndon
|ONION KULCHA
|$4.95
Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with finely chopped Onion & baked in clay oven
|PANEER KULCHA
|$4.45
Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with seasoned grated cottage cheese & baked in clay oven
|ALOO KULCHA
|$4.45
Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with seasoned potato & baked in clay oven