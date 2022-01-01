Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Herndon

Herndon restaurants
Herndon restaurants that serve noodle soup

Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive

2531 John Milton Drive, Herndon

TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup$6.49
More about Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
H11. SPICY BEEF NOODLES SOUP$13.95
The spicy of Sate Sauce and delightful smell of lemongrass make the spicy beef noddles soup so tasteful that you can't stop eating, served with Beef brisket, Vietnamese Ham and Pork Hork
H10. CRAB NOODLES SOUP$13.95
Slightly Sweet and Acidic Tomato Flavor Broth with Vermicelli from our House-Made Pork-bone & Tomato Broth Topped with Crab Paste, Pork Ribs, & Tofu Puffs
More about Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

