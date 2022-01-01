Pho in Herndon
PHO VIETFRESH
13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B, Herndon
|Pho Ga Chicken
|$15.50
Chicken with beef both
|Pho Shrimp Tom
|$16.75
|Vegan Pho
|$15.50
Vegan broth makes with apple, carrot, cabbage and a variety of Pho spices. Comes with TOFU as the protein replacement.
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
|P2. BEEF PHO
|$12.95
Up to Two Choices of Beef, Rice Noodles in Beef Broth
|P4. VEGETERIAN PHO
|$13.95
Cauliflower, Carrot, Cabbage, Broccoli, and Tofu with Rice Noodles in Vegetarian Broth Base
|P3. SEAFOOD PHO
|$13.95
Shrimps, Fish Ball, Squid, and Immitation Crab with Rice Noodles in Chicken Broth Base