Pho in Herndon

Herndon restaurants
Herndon restaurants that serve pho

PHO VIETFRESH

13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B, Herndon

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pho Ga Chicken$15.50
Chicken with beef both
Pho Shrimp Tom$16.75
Vegan Pho$15.50
Vegan broth makes with apple, carrot, cabbage and a variety of Pho spices. Comes with TOFU as the protein replacement.
More about PHO VIETFRESH
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
P2. BEEF PHO$12.95
Up to Two Choices of Beef, Rice Noodles in Beef Broth
P4. VEGETERIAN PHO$13.95
Cauliflower, Carrot, Cabbage, Broccoli, and Tofu with Rice Noodles in Vegetarian Broth Base
P3. SEAFOOD PHO$13.95
Shrimps, Fish Ball, Squid, and Immitation Crab with Rice Noodles in Chicken Broth Base
More about Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

