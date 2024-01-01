Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

 

Twisted Sweets & Savory

626 Grant St STE F, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
REUBEN SANDWICH$12.00
More about Twisted Sweets & Savory
Item pic

 

Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd

2403 Centreville Rd, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$16.50
corned beef, gruyere cheese on a creamy sauerkraut spread w southern coleslaw & 1000 island dressing.
More about Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Chicken Fajitas

Carrot Cake

Spaghetti

Carbonara

Lasagna

Quesadillas

Chicken Tikka Masala

Curry

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (88 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (29 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston