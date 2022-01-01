Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Herndon

Herndon restaurants
Herndon restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

PHO VIETFRESH

13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Cuon Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about PHO VIETFRESH
Alo Vietnam image

 

Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Shrimp Summer Roll$3.25
More about Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

