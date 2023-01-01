Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Herndon

Herndon restaurants
Herndon restaurants that serve summer rolls

PHO VIETFRESH

13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B, Herndon

Garden Summer Rolls$7.00
Serve with peanut sauce, fresh rice paper rolls with vermicelli, lettuce, chive, basil, shrimp and pork or vegan option (fried tofu)
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon

SUMMER ROLLS (2)$5.95
Your choice of Shrimp, OR Grilled Pork, OR Chicken, OR Beef, OR Fried Tofu. Contain Peanut Sauce with peanut and fried onion on the side. Basil, vermicelli, carrot pickle, and lettuce
1 Shrimp Summer Roll$3.25
