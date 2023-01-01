Summer rolls in Herndon
Herndon restaurants that serve summer rolls
PHO VIETFRESH
13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B, Herndon
|Garden Summer Rolls
|$7.00
Serve with peanut sauce, fresh rice paper rolls with vermicelli, lettuce, chive, basil, shrimp and pork or vegan option (fried tofu)
Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar
2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon
|SUMMER ROLLS (2)
|$5.95
Your choice of Shrimp, OR Grilled Pork, OR Chicken, OR Beef, OR Fried Tofu. Contain Peanut Sauce with peanut and fried onion on the side. Basil, vermicelli, carrot pickle, and lettuce
|1 Shrimp Summer Roll
|$3.25