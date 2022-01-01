Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve tandoori

Tatva Indian Cuisine image

CHICKEN

Tatva Indian Cuisine

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Chicken Dum Biryanis + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo$29.99
2 Baby Goat Dum Biryanis + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo$34.99
1 chicken dum biryani + 1 Baby Goat Dum Biryani + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo$31.99
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
cf1eefd1-67ad-4451-bc19-68a007f058e1 image

 

United Kitchens Group

3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Momos$10.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / sichuan chutney
More about United Kitchens Group
TEZ Indian American Grill image

 

TEZ Indian Grill

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Chicken$13.99
Chicken cooked with tandoori spices
Tandoori Wings
Wings tossed in Tandoori sauce
Tandoori Tikka Kebab$14.99
Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in tikka sauce
More about TEZ Indian Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Gulab Jamun

Gobi Manchurian

Chicken Biryani

Kulcha

Dosa

Fried Rice

Lassi

Chutney

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston