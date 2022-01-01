HERO
Located next to the American Airlines Center in Victory Park, Hero is a modern sports bar and restaurant with a vintage flare where you can eat like an athlete and a fan alike. With more than 24,000 sq. ft. of space, six full service bars, a 24-ft. HD screen, arcade games, and a fully private upstairs lounge, Hero has room for it all!
Location
3090 Nowitzki Way
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
