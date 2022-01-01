Go
HERO

Located next to the American Airlines Center in Victory Park, Hero is a modern sports bar and restaurant with a vintage flare where you can eat like an athlete and a fan alike. With more than 24,000 sq. ft. of space, six full service bars, a 24-ft. HD screen, arcade games, and a fully private upstairs lounge, Hero has room for it all!

3090 Nowitzki Way

Popular Items

THE DIRTY SOUTH$16.00
honey - butter, dill pickles
CHEESE FRIES$14.00
pepper jack, white queso, sour cream, bacon, green onion
THE CALIFORNIAN$15.00
crispy chicken, brussels - kale slaw, honey mustard, dill pickles
SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS$14.00
fresh veggies & grilled pita bread
CHEESE STICKS$14.00
house made & served with red sauce & ranch
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS$15.00
hand-breaded tenders fried crispy & tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch
1 POUND TENDER BASKET$19.00
Pound of Chicken Tenders & 2 Choices of Sauces served with Fries
FRIES$4.00
THE DELUXE$16.00
american cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onion, dill pickles, 1000 island, shredded lettuce
SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD$14.00
brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing
Location

3090 Nowitzki Way

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
