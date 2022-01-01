Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Fresh, seasonally flavored brioche doughnuts made daily.
Delicious hamburgers on our brioche buns for lunch!
Dine-In or To-Go!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
1701 1st ave S #135 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1701 1st ave S #135
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
I Love Tinas and Ginas
Come in and enjoy!
Cayo Coco
Come on in and enjoy!
The Fennec - Birmingham
Wanderers welcome!
Red Mountain Theatre Company
Come in and enjoy!