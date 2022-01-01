Go
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

Fresh, seasonally flavored brioche doughnuts made daily.
Delicious hamburgers on our brioche buns for lunch!
Dine-In or To-Go!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

1701 1st ave S #135 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Glazed*$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Strawberry Glaze*$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Kolache Jalepeno$5.79
Conecuh sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough
Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Loaded Hashbrowns$9.29
Buffalo Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Hero House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1701 1st ave S #135

Birmingham AL

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
