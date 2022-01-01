Go
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

Fresh, seasonally flavored brioche doughnuts made daily.
Delicious hamburgers on our brioche buns for lunch!
Dine-In or To-Go!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

33-A1 Georgia Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
Loaded Hashbrowns$9.29
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Blueberry Cake*$4.29
Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and vanilla glazed.
Fritter Apple*$4.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.
Original Glazed*$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Strawberry Glaze*$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Classic Burger$7.49
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

33-A1 Georgia Ave

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

