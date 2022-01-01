Heroes Restaurant & Pub
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
107 W Pine St
Warrensburg, MO 64093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
107 W Pine St, Warrensburg MO 64093
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Blackadder Two
Locally grown & locally sourced, fresh ingredients in a true farm to table dining experience that everyone will enjoy. We keep dietary restrictions close in mind and offer a wide array of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options as well as dishes for the hungry meat eater.
Raging Bull Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
ZYDECO'S
Come on in and enjoy!