Heroes West Sports Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1530 Commerce Lane • $$

Avg 4 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Minor Macon Bacon Burger$14.99
Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, choice of BBQ sauce.
Six Jumbo Classic Wings$10.69
Jumbo Wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery stick and your choice of dipping sauce.
Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings$18.99
Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Ranch Fries$12.99
Waffle fries topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar-jack cheese and crumbled hickory smoked bacon, then baked. Ranch dressing served on the side.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.79
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Build a Burger ITEM$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.79
Grilled OR breaded boneless chicken breast tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese in a giant flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch.
Kid's Chicken Fingers$4.99
Six Boneless Wings$10.99
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Amigos Small (3)$9.99
Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1530 Commerce Lane

Joliet IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
