Heroic Italian

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

8484 Wilshire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinetti (vt)$15.00
California caprese, fresh bufala mozzarella, avocado, house roasted tomatoes, pesto, balsamic glaze.
Quadronno$15.00
Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, Italian black summer truffle mayo.
Italian BLT$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house roasted tomatoes, artichokes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles
Scala$16.00
Short rib, sautéed peppers, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions.
Side Chips$3.00
Heroic Salad (VT)$9.00
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, Persian cucumbers and Maui sweet onions on mix greens.
OMG!$17.00
Imported Italian prosciutto, salame, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, smoked mozzarella, artichokes,
giardiniera, house roasted tomatoes, olives, mustard, Italian black summer truffles mayo.
The Vegan (VG)$15.00
Avocado, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, giardiniera, pesto.
Genoa$16.00
Shredded organic Jidori Chicken breast with pesto, buffalo mozzarella and roasted tomatoes.
Tiramisu cookie$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8484 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
