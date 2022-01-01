Go
Toast

Heroic Italian

Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich, Pasta, and Pinsa with a side of wine.
We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.

2020 Kittredge Street Suite C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mount Etna Salad$17.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Chicken Tetrazzini (Hot)$17.00
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.
Quadronno$17.00
Prosciutto, Burrata, Roasted Tomatoes and Mayo with Italian Black Truffle Infusion.
Genoa (Hot)$17.00
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
Marinetti$17.00
Fresh Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Aged Balsamic Glaze.
OMG$17.00
Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami,
Capocollo, Mortadella, Porchetta,
Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted
Artichoke spread, Olive spread and roasted Tomatoes, Lettuce,
House-made Giardiniera, Yellow
Mustard, Mayo with Italian Black
Truffle Infusion.
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, Imported Anchovy, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Romaine Lettuce and Crostini.
Bambino (Hot)$13.00
A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: Porchetta & fontal cheese.
Vegan$17.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
See full menu

Location

2020 Kittredge Street Suite C

Berkeley CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley

No reviews yet

Pizza place serving quality delicious pizza, salads, appetizers & desserts. We also serve fun wine & beer.

Fire Wings Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jupiter

No reviews yet

The East Bay's most popular brew house,
serving wood-fired pizzas & handcrafted beer in a German style Beer Garden.

Sliver Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston